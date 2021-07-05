Season 2 of 'The Bureau of Magical Things' Might Not Hit Netflix for a While

Many fantasy fans are sure to be familiar with The Bureau of Magical Things , a TV series that charts the unlikely adventures of a part-elf, part-fairy, part-human creature named Kyra (Kimie Tsukakoshi). Season 1 of The Bureau of Magical Things premiered on Nickelodeon in October 2018 before arriving on Netflix in July 2021. What about Season 2? When can we expect the next batch of episodes to drop on Netflix?

Season 1 of 'The Bureau of Magical Things' arrived on Netflix only recently.

Season 1 of The Bureau of Magical Things became an immediate hit among viewers looking for some light-hearted fun. The first 20 episodes chart the extraordinary adventures of Kyra and her friends, who are on a mission to protect the magical realm. Much like Sweet Tooth, The Bureau of Magical Things is predominantly targeted at a younger audience. So, when will Season 2 of the show arrive on Netflix?

Article continues below advertisement

The shooting of Season 2 of The Bureau of Magical Things was originally scheduled to take place from December 2019 through July 2020. It's understood that the works had to be temporarily suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming took place across Queensland locations like Brisbane, Gold Coast, and at a purpose-built studio in the city of Arundel.

Season 2 is set to premiere on July 10, 2021, on the Australian channel named 10 Shake. It is slated to kick off in August 2021 on Nickelodeon. But so, what about Netflix?

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Netflix is yet to confirm the premiere date of Season 2 of The Bureau of Magical Things. Season 1 only arrived on the platform in July 2021, almost two years after the show concluded its original run on the Australian network Eleven in the fall of 2018. Some firmly believe, however, that the delay between the TV and Netflix premieres of Season 2 will be much shorter than it was in the previous season's case. Hold on tight, fans.