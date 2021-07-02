Season 1 of 'Young Royals' Arrived on Netflix Only Recently — What About Season 2?

Season 1 of Young Royals sees the protagonist, Prince Wilhelm ( Edvin Ryding ), plunge himself into a range of hedonistic adventures, including a boozy party and a movie night. The first six episodes of the teen drama chart the bashful royal's attempts to strike the right balance between keeping in line with family heritage and pursuing a relationship with Simon ( Omar Rudberg ), a scholarship student. But what about a Season 2?

Unfortunately for fans, details about the future of Young Royals are hard to come by at present. Most resources suggest that Netflix put in an initial order for the first six episodes — and that Season 2 is subject to renewal.

In most cases, the streaming platform tends to announce its decision after sufficient audience data has been gathered. Voracious fans will likely have to wait at least a few weeks until Netflix announce swhether it has greenlit Season 2 of Young Royals.