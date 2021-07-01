Meet the Dreamy Cast of Netflix's 'Young Royals'By Anna Garrison
Jul. 1 2021, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
For anyone who enjoyed books such as Red, White & Royal Blue or found themselves crushing hard on Prince Harry, Netflix's new show Young Royals is for you. The show follows fictional Swedish Prince Wilhelm, who is forced to enroll in an elite boarding school following a public scandal. Wilhelm's experience at the school might be more than he bargained for as he struggles to follow his heart.
The cast of Young Royals is composed primarily of actors who are unknown to U.S. audiences, making them even more exciting as fresh faces in the industry. Here's everything we know about the cast of Netflix's Young Royals.
Edvin Ryding.
Young Royals star and Prince Wilhelm actor Edvin Ryding is best known for his roles in Swedish television shows such as Gåsmamman, Maria Wern, and more. He's 18 years old and has been in over 26 different projects since 2009 ... and counting!
Samuel Astor.
Fellow young actor Samuel Astor plays Nils. Not much is known about his character, but according to IMDb, he will appear in all six episodes of the show, making him more than just one of Prince Wilhelm's classmates. Previously, Samuel starred in the Swedish show Maria Wern as Oscar.
Omar Rudberg.
Twenty-two-year old Swedish singer and actor Omar Rudberg plays Simon, the mysterious boy who catches Wilhelm's attention in Young Royals. Simon's character is not quite as royal as the prince's, and his "commoner" status casts a shadow on their blossoming relationship. Omar was a member of the boy band FO&O from 2013 to 2017 but has been making music as a solo artist since 2018.
Nikita Uggla.
Nikita Uggla plays Felicie, a friend of Wilhelm's since childhood who ends up in a love triangle between bad boy August (Malte Gårdinger) and Sara (Frida Argento), Simon's sister. Young Royals is Nikita's first acting credit according to IMBb, but it's clear this young actress is going places!
Mimmi Cyon.
Actress Mimmi Cyon plays Fredrika, another one of Prince Wilhelm's classmates at Hillerska boarding school. Previously, Mimmi also starred in Swedish television shows Jägarna and Det som göms i snö.
Malte Gårdinger.
Actor Malte Gårdinger plays August, Prince Wilhelm's cousin and a character who has already drawn comparisons to Gossip Girl's Chuck Bass from reviewers. Malte has been on several other Swedish television shows such as Jordskott, The Sandhamm Murders, Skitsamma, and will be in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness.
While the show only has six episodes, it's clear that fans of forbidden love, love triangles, teen romance, and LGBTQ themes will enjoy Young Royals. The show has also drawn comparisons to popular television shows like Gossip Girl, Elite, and The Crown. Here's hoping that the show gets picked up for a second season!
You can stream Young Royals now exclusively on Netflix.