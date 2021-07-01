Meet the Dreamy Cast of Netflix's 'Young Royals'

Actor Malte Gårdinger plays August, Prince Wilhelm's cousin and a character who has already drawn comparisons to Gossip Girl's Chuck Bass from reviewers. Malte has been on several other Swedish television shows such as Jordskott, The Sandhamm Murders, Skitsamma, and will be in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness.

While the show only has six episodes, it's clear that fans of forbidden love, love triangles, teen romance, and LGBTQ themes will enjoy Young Royals. The show has also drawn comparisons to popular television shows like Gossip Girl, Elite, and The Crown. Here's hoping that the show gets picked up for a second season!

You can stream Young Royals now exclusively on Netflix.