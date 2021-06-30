Netflix's 'The Chair' Combines Drama and Comedy With Sandra Oh as the Boss in Charge

Netflix's 'The Chair' Combines Drama and Comedy With Sandra Oh as the Boss in ChargeBy Tatayana Yomary
Jun. 30 2021, Published 4:27 p.m. ET
Some comedies truly write themselves. With the elements of a great cast, fantastic writers, and a plot that will interest just about anyone, it’s easy to foresee success. For example, shows like Dear White People and Someone Great easily fit the bill. And with Netflix's upcoming comedy-drama series The Chair, viewers can look forward to a ton of laughs.
Giving viewers a different take on the college experience, lead Sandra Oh (Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim) is set to showcase her comedic skills. And with one look at the Chair trailer, the iconic actress does the job with ease. Read on as we give you the deets on The Chair's trailer and what you can expect from the new series.
The trailer for ‘The Chair’ shows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim getting comfortable in her new digs at the university.
Most Netflix series based on the college experience only provide insight from the view of students. However, The Chair is not only flipping the script with a view from the administration, but it’s also serving up the comedic touch that we need.
In the trailer, Dr.Ji-Yoon Kim can be seen pulling up to Pembroke University. As she walks through the college and makes it to her office, Dr. Kim starts to get comfortable.
After removing her jacket, she unwraps her name plate that reads, “F--ker in Charge of You F--king F--ks.” And it's safe to say that this nameplate is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of what we can expect from Dr. Kim throughout the series.
Whats On Netflix shares that Dr. Kim is making history as the first woman to chair the department, while also being a woman of color. As you can imagine, not only does the role come with major responsibility, but it also has its own share of hardships. Per Deadline, Holland Taylor plays Professor Joan Hambling, a "witty, no-nonsense English professor working in the department" who is also Dr. Kim’s close friend and confidant.
'The Chair' features a well-rounded cast and production.
Having the right cast is key for the success of any show, and The Chair features a slew of well-rounded actors.
The cats includes Jay Duplass (Professor Bill Dobson); Holland Taylor (Professor Joan Hambling); Bob Balaban (Professor Elliot Rentz); Nana Mensah (Professor Yaz McKay); David Morse (Dean Paul Larson); and Everly Carganilla (Ju-Hee “Ju Ju” Kim).
Amanda Peet is at the helm as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of Game of Thrones fame also serves as executive producers along with Bernie Caulfield, Sandra Oh, and Daniel Gray Longino.
As for the writing staff, Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer join Amanda.
'The Chair' will be heading to the streamer in late August.
For those who can’t wait to binge watch The Chair, the moment will come sooner than you think. Deadline reports that the comedy series will be hitting the platform on Friday, August 20, 2021.
The series will deliver six 30-minute episodes. While there is only one season in the cards right now, chances are that another season will likely be announced if it performs well on the streamer.
And with a plot that is super-relatable with a comedic touch, we can see this series becoming a breakout on the platform.