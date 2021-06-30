Netflix's 'The Chair' Combines Drama and Comedy With Sandra Oh as the Boss in Charge

Having the right cast is key for the success of any show, and The Chair features a slew of well-rounded actors.

Amanda Peet is at the helm as writer, showrunner, and executive producer. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss of Game of Thrones fame also serves as executive producers along with Bernie Caulfield, Sandra Oh, and Daniel Gray Longino.

As for the writing staff, Annie Julia Wyman, Richard E. Robbins, Jennifer Kim, and Andrea Troyer join Amanda.