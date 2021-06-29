Melinda Melrose Is the Self-Proclaimed "Firecracker" of 'Too Hot to Handle' Season 2

Before they knew that they had to refrain from physical contact, the 10 Season 2 cast members got flirty with one another.

Though summer is already in full swing, Season 2 of Too Hot to Handle is definitely turning up the heat to another level. The infamous "no dating" reality series returned with a new batch of episodes on June 23, and the single stars were initially kept in the dark about what show they were on.

Keep reading to find out more about Melinda's life outside of the Netflix series.

They may have already faced some bumps in their relationship, but the two are certainly stirring things up on the show. Melinda is also getting praise from fans for keeping things interesting in the villa.

While Emily Miller and Cam Holmes instantly got viewers talking online, another duo to attract fan attention was Melinda Melrose and Marvin Anthony.

Who is Melinda Melrose from 'Too Hot to Handle?'

The model was born and raised in Philadelphia, Penn., but she currently resides in Brooklyn, N.Y. Melinda comes from a big family, and she has 16 siblings. Before she starred on Too Hot to Handle, Melinda was the central focus of her own YouTube channel. Her Melinda Berry page, which was created in 2015, has 7,600 subscribers. Melinda posted makeup tutorials and lifestyle vlogs on her platform. She shared her last video on the page in 2020.

Outside of her YouTube vlogging, Melinda often chronicles her travels around the world and her various modeling ventures on her public Instagram page. Her account currently has 150,000 followers (a number that will surely continue to rise as fans keep watching the Netflix series). She also has a popular TikTok account with 410,000 followers. In her Too Hot to Handle introduction, Melinda noted that she's the opposite of a wallflower and that she needs someone who can keep up with her.

"I'm a firecracker..." she said. "I need a guy to adore me. I need compliments. I need a guy to tell me how pretty I look. Was that too shallow? Hope not." The Brooklyn-based reality star twirled in excitement when Marvin Anthony arrived at the villa in the debut episode of Season 2. Even after the two learned that they were on Too Hot to Handle and not Parties in Paradise, they could not deny their connection. In the second episode, Marvin and Melinda kissed, which cost the contestants some of their prize money.

