Netflix's 'Tattoo Redo' Lets You Erase Those Embarrassing Tats

Tattoo haters have always said that a tattoo should have meaning since it's going to be on your body forever. You shouldn't always listen to that rule — but in Netflix's newest reality series, we meet some people who should've given their tats a second thought.

The streaming service has been home to some stellar reality content lately. From the quirky contestants on The Circle to the sexy singles avoiding each other on Too Hot to Handle, there's been no shortage of bomb reality content.