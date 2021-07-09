Virgin River Is Located in Northern California, But Where Is the Netflix Series Actually Filmed?By Shannon Raphael
Since Virgin River debuted on Netflix at the end of 2019, fans have gotten invested at the will-they-won't-they romance between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and they've also marveled at the gorgeous scenery.
The show is based on a set of novels by Robyn Carr, and it takes place in the picturesque titular small town of Virgin River. The fictional community is located in Northern California. Like many other shows and movies, however, the Netflix series isn't actually filmed in the location where the plot takes place.
Where is 'Virgin River' filmed?
While Mel and Jack are meant to be connecting in a lush and gorgeous town in Northern California, viewers shouldn't expect to find any of the shooting locations in the United States.
Virgin River features some of the best views and greenery on Netflix, and the series really films in spots around Vancouver, Canada. The city's tourism site offers a detailed itinerary for interested viewers to check out the scenic locations themselves.
Agassiz, Squamish, and Port Coquitlam are all places that have been used in the drama.
When the scenes take place outdoors, Snug Cove in Bowen Island is generally used as the backdrop.
The exterior of Jack's bar is a real place (though the interior is shot on a set) that fans can visit: The Watershed Grill.
On the show, Vernon "Doc" Mullins has a medical practice in a historic home. The real house was built in 1889, and it is located on 122 First Street in New Westminster. It last sold in real life for $2.198 million, so Doc's business is clearly going well.
The facade of Mel's log cabin is also a spot that fans can check out, and it's located in Murdo Frazer Park.
The park's caretaker lives in the cabin full-time, but the exterior has been used in other shows like Once Upon a Time and The Flash.
Will 'Virgin River' return for Season 4?
Though Netflix has yet to officially renew the popular drama for a fourth season, production will reportedly commence for another set of episodes at the end of July. According to Netflix Life, filming for Season 4 will conclude in November of 2021, so a renewal announcement will likely be made very soon.
With this filming schedule, the fourth season will likely drop at some point in 2022.
There is plenty of material for the series to continue for quite some time, as the Virgin River novel set consists of 21 books.
Because the show hasn't officially been picked up, none of the cast members have confirmed if they will return. Until a formal decision is revealed, fans can settle in and check out the stunning scenery in the first three seasons.
