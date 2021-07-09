Virgin River Is Located in Northern California, But Where Is the Netflix Series Actually Filmed?

Since Virgin River debuted on Netflix at the end of 2019, fans have gotten invested at the will-they-won't-they romance between Melinda "Mel" Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge ) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) and they've also marveled at the gorgeous scenery.

Read on to find out where the shooting takes place for the drama, and to learn if a decision has been made about a fourth season.

The show is based on a set of novels by Robyn Carr, and it takes place in the picturesque titular small town of Virgin River. The fictional community is located in Northern California. Like many other shows and movies, however, the Netflix series isn't actually filmed in the location where the plot takes place.

Where is 'Virgin River' filmed?

While Mel and Jack are meant to be connecting in a lush and gorgeous town in Northern California, viewers shouldn't expect to find any of the shooting locations in the United States. Virgin River features some of the best views and greenery on Netflix, and the series really films in spots around Vancouver, Canada. The city's tourism site offers a detailed itinerary for interested viewers to check out the scenic locations themselves.

Agassiz, Squamish, and Port Coquitlam are all places that have been used in the drama. When the scenes take place outdoors, Snug Cove in Bowen Island is generally used as the backdrop. The exterior of Jack's bar is a real place (though the interior is shot on a set) that fans can visit: The Watershed Grill.

On the show, Vernon "Doc" Mullins has a medical practice in a historic home. The real house was built in 1889, and it is located on 122 First Street in New Westminster. It last sold in real life for $2.198 million, so Doc's business is clearly going well. The facade of Mel's log cabin is also a spot that fans can check out, and it's located in Murdo Frazer Park. The park's caretaker lives in the cabin full-time, but the exterior has been used in other shows like Once Upon a Time and The Flash.

