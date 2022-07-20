Who Is the Father of Mel's Baby on 'Virgin River'? Do We Find out in Season 4?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Virgin River Season 4.

Who is Mel Monroe's (Alexandra Breckenridge) baby daddy on the Netflix series Virgin River? In Season 3, Mel found herself in an awkward predicament when her on-and-off-again love Jack (Martin Henderson) tried to propose to her.

Naturally, she had to tell him she was pregnant. It should have been easy to tell the father of her child — right?