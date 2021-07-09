'Virgin River' Season 3 Narrows Down the List of Suspects in Jack's Shooting (SPOILERS)

In a November 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, actor Martin Henderson, who plays Jack, gave his theory as to who could have shot Jack. "It's definitely Charmaine. I mean, do the math. I'm convinced," he said, while co-star Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel) chimed in, "The writers definitely are leading you to believe that it's that group of people, it's the Calvin group of people. If there's a Season 3, maybe there will be a twist in that."

If viewers recall, Charmaine and Jack's romantic relationship went south when Jack revealed he and Mel had slept together. Now, with most of Season 3 occupied by their custody battles over their children, it might seem easier to get rid of Jack entirely. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, but why wouldn't Charmaine go after Mel instead? There's also a chance it could have been Charmaine's new husband Todd, but fans don't know enough about him yet.

Thankfully Virgin River Season 3 reveals that despite being shot in the stomach, Jack is safe and sound — for now. Fans will have to eagerly await the reveal of Jack's shooter in Season 4, which at present has no confirmed release date. Could the person who shot Jack be a group of people instead? We'll find out soon enough.

Virgin River Seasons 1–3 are now available for streaming on Netflix.