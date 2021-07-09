Virgin River Has Finally Returned! Here's a Recap of What Happened Last Season

Season 3 of Virgin River will be available for streaming on Netflix on July 9 at 3 a.m. EST, and showrunners guarantee that viewers are in for a treat. According to executive producer Sue Tenney, the Season 3 premiere of Virgin River will jump three weeks ahead. Although we’re not totally sure who shot Jack, Sue revealed that Jack will definitely survive his injury.

“We are always looking for ways to cut deep into the story, and a time jump allowed for that.” Sue told Netflix, “Once it is established that Jack is going to survive the shooting, the psychological component of his recuperation is what’s most compelling.”

You can stream Season 3 of Virgin River on Netflix on July 9.