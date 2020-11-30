Charmaine Has Pregnancy Complications in Season 2 of 'Virgin River'

Now, the second installment delves deeper into the love triangle between Jack, Charmaine, and his current love interest Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge).

The Season 1 finale of Netflix's hit series Virgin River left audiences shocked after Jack's (Martin Henderson) ex-girlfriend Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) revealed that she was pregnant.

But, some complications in Charmaine's pregnancy arise, and fans question if the character will eventually lose the child. Keep reading to find out more.

Though the nurse practitioner left the small town of Virgin River at the conclusion of Season 1, Mel is back. So, what does this mean for her relationship with Jack? Though the two agree to be friends, Jack is still in love with Mel and is now coping with having a baby with his former fling.

Does Charmaine lose the babies in 'Virgin River'?

Surprise, Charmaine is not having just one baby... but twins! Charmaine is faced with pregnancy complications and is diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum. She reluctantly agrees to be treated by Mel since she is the only medical practitioner who has had experience with HG, which symptoms include severe vomiting during pregnancy.

Though Charmaine is sick, her babies remain healthy. Aside from battling HG, Charmaine is debating possibly leaving her life in Virgin River and moving to Portland. The hairdresser is having a hard time accepting that her former lover does not harbor the same feelings. In fact, she even mistakes Jack's actions of buying a house for his kids and gifting her a puppy as sentiments of love.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

When Charmaine attempts to act on her feelings with Jack and admits that she is still "in love" with him, he does not say it back. Ouch. “As a character, Jack works primarily from a sense of honor and duty,” actor Martin Henderson told TVLine about his character's motives to support Charmaine's pregnancy. “Being a Marine is such an integral part of who he is, and that extends to his responsibilities as a future father and his desire to be there for Charmaine."

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, "Unfortunately, those duties are often at odds with what Mel would want, which makes for a messy, complicated triangle between the three. They’re all after certain things, and the negotiation is clumsy. Charmaine, of course, manipulates things to the best of her abilities, and then it’s up to Jack and Mel to navigate that in a way honors themselves and each other.”

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

Actress Alexandra Breckenridge also echoed a similar statement, saying that Jack's former flame is not above manipulating the situation to her advantage. "The thing is, Charmaine’s base level is already a little bit crazy, and then she gets pregnant… by her ex-boyfriend… who she’s still in love with," she said. In Season 2, audiences watched as Charmaine told Jack that she will someday marry the father of her twins.