Fans Believe That Season 3 of 'Virgin River' Could Arrive on Netflix in December 2021

Fans Believe That Season 3 of 'Virgin River' Could Arrive on Netflix in December 2021By Leila Kozma
Updated
The first season of Virgin River premiered on Dec. 6, 2019, on Netflix, and it turned out to be an instant hit among romantic drama fans and far beyond.
Set in the sleepy and ever-so-idyllic small town of Virgin River, the brilliantly written show captures the adventures of a nurse and midwife, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). Season 2 of the show was released on Nov. 27, 2020 — but what about Season 3? Has the show been renewed yet, and if so, when is the release date?
Netflix has yet to greenlight Season 3 of 'Virgin River.'
Although Season 3 of Virgin River awaits official confirmation, some information has already got out about the shooting schedule and the biggest character developments depicted on the next batch of episodes.
As a previous article by Radio Times reveals, the Netflix show made it into the July 23, 2020 issue of Production Weekly, which offers in-depth information on the technical aspects of filming.
According to Radio Times, the filming is thought to have taken place between August and December 2020. Unfortunately, however, neither Netflix nor the creators have confirmed the rumor — and under no circumstance should it be taken as proof that Season 3 of Virgin River could drop as soon as December 2021.
Season 3 of 'Virgin River' could revolve around [SPOILER]'s relationship with [SPOILER].
Although the streaming giant has kept quiet about the future of the show thus far, the creators did drop a few strategic hints about what the next batch of episodes may entail.
Season 2 of Virgin River captured a few unexpected developments in Mel's relationship with Jack. Although the two had to face various hurdles — Charmaine's (Lauren Hammersley) pregnancy being one — they did end up exchanging a kiss in the episode titled "Hazards Ahead."
In the Season 2 Finale, however, Jack was shot. Show creator Sue Tenney briefly touched on the new turn of events in a recent interview with TVLine.
"[A potential third season would] go through trying to figure out who shot Jack," she hinted ever so mysteriously.
Asked about how the storyline would evolve, she subtly alluded to the possibility that the investigation into the real identity of the shooter could unfold over several episodes, should Netflix choose to renew Virgin River.
As she also revealed, the time jump between Season 2 and Season 3 could be bigger than it was between Season 1 and 2.
Another Season 2 episode hinted at a health condition Doc could find himself facing on Season 3 of Virgin River, should there be one.
"Doc has some stuff going on [next] season," Sue told TVLine.
The Season 3 release date and the cast will be revealed after Netflix approves the show.
The Season 3 release date isn't yet known, and there's no concrete information available about the cast members either.
However, judging by the cliff-hanger-filled Season 2 finale, there's a strong chance that actors like Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, and Tim Matheson, are bound to make a comeback.
Season 2 of Virgin River is available on Netflix now.