Fans Believe That Season 3 of 'Virgin River' Could Arrive on Netflix in December 2021

The first season of Virgin River premiered on Dec. 6, 2019, on Netflix, and it turned out to be an instant hit among romantic drama fans and far beyond.

Set in the sleepy and ever-so-idyllic small town of Virgin River, the brilliantly written show captures the adventures of a nurse and midwife, Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). Season 2 of the show was released on Nov. 27, 2020 — but what about Season 3? Has the show been renewed yet, and if so, when is the release date?