The Real Reason Why Hope Is Absent for the Majority of 'Virgin River' Season 3

She ends up falling for Jack Sheridan ( Martin Henderson ), who has a complicated personal life, and who gets shot at the end of Season 2.

After a serious Season 2 cliffhanger conclusion , Virgin River returned for a third set of episodes on July 9. The hit Netflix romance series centers around Melinda "Mel" Monroe ( Alexandra Breckenridge ), a nurse and midwife, who moves to a remote town in Northern California called Virgin River.

Though fans may have thought that the drama surrounding the shooting and Jack's recovery would be the most intense parts of Season 3, there's another character whose fate hangs in the balance.

Does Hope die in 'Virgin River' Season 3?

The mayor and infamous gossip queen has long polarized fans of the Netflix series, and she spent much of Season 3 caring for her aunt in South Carolina. In the ninth episode of Season 3, "The Sun Also Rises," the Virgin River townspeople gather to say goodbye to Lilly (Lynda Boyd), and Hope's husband, Vernon "Doc" Mullins (Tim Matheson), is in charge of the eulogy. A few minutes before the funeral service, Vernon gets a call from his wife.

Viewers only get to hear Vernon's side of the conversation, but it's clear that Hope is trying to get back in time for the funeral reception by driving a rental car. He tells Hope not to get on the road if she is concerned about the safety of her rental car. He later tells Muriel (Teryl Rothery) at the reception that Hope was concerned about the car's engine. Vernon later gets a text from his wife that she is still on the road, and that she wants to be alone once she gets back.

In the final moments of the episode, a sheriff arrives to tell Vernon that Hope got in an accident. During the Season 3 finale, Mel, Jack, and Vernon learn that Hope has sustained a brain injury in the crash, and that the course of treatment is to put her in a medically-induced coma.

