[SPOILER] Confirms Her Pregnancy On 'Virgin River' — But Is She Pregnant in Real Life?

In the past, Alexandra opened up about hiding her pregnancy on the set of This Is Us (in which she plays Kevin Pearson’s longtime love interest, Sophie, so we wouldn’t be surprised if the actress was secretly expecting. According to the Virgin River actress, she didn’t divulge her pregnancy to producers out of fear that she would be fired.

"I called (show creator Dan Fogelman) and said, ‘I’m sorry. I’m pregnant,'" Alexandra told Us Weekly , “He was just like, 'Oh, that’s amazing! Congratulations!' He’s so nice."

Along with wardrobe tricks and post-production editing, This Is Us showrunners were able to conceal Alexandra’s pregnancy with no problem. Today, Alexandra and her husband share two children, and there is no indication that they’re expecting a bundle of joy anytime soon. Alexandra and Casey's daughter Billie is 3, and their son, Jack, is 4 years old.

Season 3 of Virgin River is available for streaming on Netflix now.