The Season 3 Finale of 'Virgin River' Dealt a Heavy Blow to Preacher — Will He Be OK?

The Season 3 finale of Virgin River had no shortage of surprise twists and turns. Some of the characters found themselves in grave trouble. For others, the whole world turned upside down. And of course, there were a precious few who got through just fine, bar a few minor impediments. So, which category does Preacher (Colin Lawrence) belong to? What happened to him? How does the can of soda come into the picture?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 of Virgin River .

Here's what happened to Preacher on 'Virgin River.'

The Season 3 finale of Virgin River deals a mighty blow to Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), who once again finds himself in the painful position of having to sacrifice his own interests or rethink his relationship with Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge). Just as he is about to get down on one knee, he learns about Mel's pregnancy — which puts his original plans into a brand-new context. Characters like Brady and Hope turn out to be just as unlucky as Jack. What about Preacher?

Source: Netflix

One of Jack's oldest friends, Preacher became popular among viewers thanks to his strong sense of moral responsibility. Upon learning about Paige Lassiter's murky past, he immediately offers to help. The friendship quickly evolves, and in no time, Preacher can be seen disposing of dead bodies. The Season 3 finale pushes his narrative arc even further, capturing the worrisome predicament he finds himself in after accepting a can of poisoned soda from Paige's so-called friend.

Preacher loses consciousness in the middle of a forest, where he travels with Paige's acquaintance, who promises to help him meet Paige. The Season 3 finale of Virgin River leaves Preacher's fate open-ended. According to one interpretation, he became the victim of a larger-scale operation orchestrated by Wes's brother, Vince, which is likely geared toward kidnapping Paige's son, Christopher (Chase Petriw).

Source: Netflix

Netflix is yet to approve Season 4 of Virgin River, but showrunner Sue Tenney has already dropped a few hints about how she would like to approach the next batch of episodes, should the opportunity present itself. As she told TVLine, she would very much like to see Hope McCrea (Annette O'Toole) make it to the other side. (Hope suffered a brutal accident in Season 3 finale of Virgin River.) Unfortunately for fans, Sue withheld any and all details about Preacher's fate on the show.

According to PopSugar, however, there's a chance that Preacher will find his way out of the forest. He could team up with Paige and help her fight for her family, the outlet suggests.

One of the most beloved characters on Virgin River, Preacher obtained many fans over the past few years. "Who's the best character on Virgin River, and why is it Preacher?" tweeted @vincentvanvirgo. "Can we all admit that we watch Virgin River solely for Jack and Preacher," wrote @jenny_coyle. "Jack and Preacher are the only men ever (real)," tweeted @mazeperalta.