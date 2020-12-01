Here's Why Jack Is Mad at Hope in 'Virgin River'

If you spent Thanksgiving weekend binging Season 2 of Netflix’s Virgin River , you probably have a lot of lingering questions after that cliffhanger of a finale. When the show wrapped up its first season in 2019, the main question on everyone’s mind was whether Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack’s (Martin Henderson) budding relationship would blossom into something real.



While the couple spent most of Season 2 falling deeper in love, a lot happened in the last couple of episodes that left fans wondering whether Jack and Mel would make it after all. And after the huge revelation from Hope (Annette O’Toole), will Mel even remain in Virgin River for Season 3?

Why is Jack mad at Hope in 'Virgin River'?

As anyone living in the tiny town of Virgin River could tell you, Hope’s got a big mouth. But to understand the secret that the mayor spilled, we have to go back to Jack’s past before Mel arrived in Virgin River.

It turns out that prior to Mel’s arrival in the small town, Jack was dating Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley). But while Jack thought the relationship was a casual one, it was much more serious for Charmaine, who ended up catching feelings and telling Jack that she loved him during a town gathering.

Sadly for Charmaine, Jack was developing feelings for Virgin River’s newest resident, Mel, and he wasn’t able to say those three words back to Charmaine. However, before Season 1 wrapped up, Charmaine dropped the bombshell news that she was pregnant with twins and of course, they were Jack’s.

Fast forward to Season 2 and the love triangle between Jack, Mel, and Charmaine has gotten even more complicated. In the hopes that she and Jack would still end up together, Charmaine decides to tell Jack about her pregnancy in a letter, instead of having a conversation face-to-face. Unfortunately for Charmaine, Jack puts off reading the letter for months and in the meantime, the meddlesome mayor of Virgin River, Hope, gets involved.

After reading the letter, Hope inadvertently tells Mel about it, leading Mel to put two and two together about Jack, Charmaine, and the pregnancy — all before Jack can explain his side of the story. When Jack finds out that Hope went behind his back to tell Mel about the letter, he becomes outraged at Hope and decides to cut Hope out of his life for good.

Charmaine’s pregnancy is extremely difficult news for Mel to take in due to her own terribly sad recent pregnancy that ended in a stillbirth and which she’s still processing emotionally. Mel decides that she can’t stick around Virgin River anymore, given that Jack has a chance to have a family, which is the one thing she can’t give him.