‘Virgin River’ Hasn’t Been Renewed, but a Producer Is Spilling on Season 4

Following the release of Season 3, fans are already clamoring for Virgin River Season 4.

“Virgin River has officially wrecked me. And the soundtrack is killer. Bring on Season 4,” one fan wrote on Twitter on Friday, July 9, adding the crossed-fingers emoji for good luck.

A day later, another fan tweeted, “Watched the entire new season ofVirgin Rivertoday, and now I’m pissed. I have to wait who-knows-how-long until Season 4.”