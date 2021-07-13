Here's What Happened in 'Virgin River's' Season 3 Finale

At the end of the last episode of Season 3, Mel and Jack are watching the sunset together, and that romantic ambiance is apparently just what he needs to ask a pretty big question. He is about to get down on one knee and propose. If you thought that would be the end of it, then you're wrong. Mel stops him before he can say anything to tell him she's pregnant.

Of course for Jack, this is amazing news, but for Mel, not so much. She's not sure if he's the father. After she tells him this, the credits roll and we don't get to see his response. It's possible that she may have used frozen embryos from her late husband Mark and didn't tell Jack anything about it.

In terms of side plots, we see Preacher is poisoned by a so-called friend of Paige's. Because of this, Paige's son, Chris, could be in danger, and Preacher (who is Chris's guardian) is trying to do what he can to keep the boy out of all this.

Meanwhile, Hope decides to head back to Virgin River from South Carolina after hearing that Lilly has passed. But she gets in a car accident on her way to the funeral, and her future is still up in the air.