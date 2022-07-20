Brady Gets Arrested in the Season 3 Finale of 'Virgin River' — Does He Die in Season 4?

Either way, if the arrest and prison time weren't quite enough, Brady also gets to spend some time in the hospital. He is rushed to the ER in Season 4, Episode 2, after the enigmatic attacker very nearly kills him. In the same episode, Jack goes the extra mile to convince Detective Mike Valenzuela (Marco Grazzini) to clear Brady's name and establish that he isn't responsible for the shooting. But Detective Valenzuela holds onto his convictions.