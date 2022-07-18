Netflix Has Announced Who Will Play Kurama in Its Live-Action 'Yu Yu Hakusho' Series

In addition to Takumi, we know that Yoko Kurama, the fox demon, will be played by Jun Shison. He's an actor and a voice actor who may be best known to American audiences for his role in the live-action adaptation of the live-action version of The Way of the Househusband. But he's been acting in various projects for years.

Although we only have news about these two actors now, Netflix has confirmed that it will announce more will be announced in the coming days.