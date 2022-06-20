We're Finally Getting the English Dub to Two 'Yu Yu Hakusho' OVAs

Fans of Yu Yu Hakusho have been loving the OVAs for years, and news of the English dub has been circulating for a while now. They were originally released in Japan, but in 2019, Funimation announced the English dub was coming to the U.S. Unfortunately, they didn't materialize and there weren't many updates on what was going with them for years, according to ComicBook.com.

But now, fans who have been waiting patiently for a dub are getting what they have been waiting for.