Is the 'Berserk' Manga Continuing? What We Know About the Series After the Author's Death

With a legacy like this, it's no wonder that fans and creators were devastated by the loss of its author. Following Kentaro's death and a major cliffhanger in the last chapter he illustrated, the series was placed on an indefinite hiatus.

Fortunately for Berserk fans, that wasn't the end of the series. In June 2022, it was confirmed that the manga will continue toward the end of the month (June 24, specifically). New chapters will be illustrated by Kentaro's studio, Studio Gaga, and supervised by Kouji Mori.