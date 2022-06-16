Here Are the 13 Strongest Anime Characters of All Time
When it comes to anime, there are tons of powerful characters that fans have been comparing for years. Of course, each one of them is powerful in their own way, but who's the strongest of them all? Surely, the answer will depend on who you ask. For us, here are the 13 strongest protagonists and antagonists of all time.
Potential spoilers for all the anime listed below!
13. Jotaro Kujo — 'JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure'
After the Joestar family was tormented for generations at the hands of Dio Brando in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, it was Jotaro Kujo who ultimately finished him off. Although this wasn't the end of the familiy's struggles, he and his Stand Star Platinum have continuously defeated enemies alongside Jotaro's grandfather, Joesph Joestar, and their allies.
12. Eren Yeager — 'Attack On Titan'
In his Titan form, Eren Yeager from Attack on Titan was someone you didn't want to mess with. Although it took him some time to control his power and use it at his will, he was eventually able to develop different abilities that only made him stronger in the end. This allowed him to defeat a number of enemies and it was ultimately his death that ended the war between Titans and humans for good.
11. Monkey D. Luffy — 'One Piece'
Monkey D. Luffy of One Piece has increasingly gotten stronger over the course of the anime, which is important considering that we're more than 1,000 episodes in. He's known for devastating punches that can be so big that, in fact, one is as big as Onigashima. He can also increase his defense to the point where attacks can bounce off of him.
10. Muzan Kibutsuji — 'Demon Slayer'
As the most powerful demon in existence in Demon Slayer, Muzan Kibutsuji has killed thousands to reach his status and isn't afraid to keep doing so in order to maintain his power. We know he can read minds, kill his fellow demons without even touching them, and do so in ways that can mutilate them from the inside out.
9. Meliodas – 'The Seven Deadly Sins'
Although Meliodas will forever have the body of a young man, don't let his appearance fool you. He's the son of the Demon King and when his powers are unleashed, he can kill whomever he wants including his father. Not only is he the most powerful member of the Seven Deadly Sins, but his "Full Counter" attack also reflects anything that could come his way, no matter how powerful.
8. Father – 'Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood'
How many anime characters do you know that can say they absorbed God? This, along with some other incredible feats, is what makes Father from Fullmetal Alchemist one of the strongest characters of all time. He can manipulate the world around him to create any weapon he wants and he killed everyone in Xerxes to reach his goals.
7. Satoru Gojo — 'Jujutsu Kaisen'
You know you're powerful when you can't even use your eyes freely. Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen is the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer in the show's universe. He's the first person in 400 years to inherit both the Limitless and the Six Eyes abilities. Because of this, he has to keep his eyes covered when he's not using his powers in full because it can tire him out prematurely.
6. Saitama — 'One Punch Man'
Saitama, the protagonist of One Punch Man, is already the strongest character in the anime. He's the reason the anime got its name, considering he can defeat his enemies with a single hit. Unfortunately, having this much power depresses him, but at least he doesn't have to fight until he's struggling to stand like many other main characters.
5. Kaguya Otsutsuki — 'Naruto'
This antagonist is so powerful that Naruto himself needs help trying to take her down. It definitely makes sense that she's not even from this planet. She was the Rabbit Goddess but became the Ten-Tails after merging with the God Tree, so she's basically unbeatable now.
4. Yhwach Bach — 'Bleach'
Out of everyone on this list, Yhwach Bach from Bleach is the only one who can distribute parts of his own soul. All he has to do is touch people in order to give them some of his abilities so they can use them on their own. He's almost like All For One except he still has a face.
3. Alucard — 'Hellsing'
Aka Count Dracula, Alucard is immortal, has an army of souls he can call to at will, and has demon dogs at the ready. Even though he's got pistols he can dually wield, he can also rip enemies apart by hand.
2. Son Goku — 'Dragon Ball'
Let's be honest, Goku is iconic, and everyone compares everyone else to him for good reason. He's a Super Saiyan who has been a savior for countless people on Dragon Ball. Thanks to his Ultra Instinct, he literally has the Power of the Gods, which is more than a lot of people can ever say.
1. Grand Zeno – 'Dragon Ball Super'
We know that a ton of people compare every anime protagonist to Goku, but there's someone even more powerful than him. Grand Zeno from Dragon Ball Super can do much more than Goku ever could, including creating and destroying everyone whenever he wants. Do you really have to be strong when your abilities can get rid of anyone or anything that gets in your way? We don't think so.