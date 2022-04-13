Is 'One Piece Film: Red' Canon? How Does the Movie Introduce Uta?By Kori Williams
Apr. 13 2022, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Fans of One Piece have a lot to look forward to. There's an upcoming trading card game, live-action Netflix show, and a video game all coming out in 2022. All of this is on top of the well-known fact that the anime is still being made and is more than 1,000 episodes in. It's actually a big year for the franchise considering that it marks the 25th anniversary of the series.
Of course, such a big occasion means that there's even more coming our way. The movie One Piece Film: Red is set to come out in Japan on Aug. 6, 2022. So is the film canon? Here's what we know.
Is 'One Piece Film: Red' canon?
According to Comic Book, the answer is a little complicated. Toei Animation has been producing the One Piece anime and is also distributing One Piece Red. Shinji Shimizu, a producer at the animation studio, said in an interview that the movie has "a separate story" from the series. But there will be elements of the anime in the film.
As of now, it's not clear what aspects of the movie will be taken from the One Piece series. But fans will see some familiar faces. One Piece Film: Red follows the Straw Hat pirates as they go to see an artist named Uta. She's making her first public appearance at her first live concert and fans are coming from all over to see her. But it turns out that there's a huge secret that gets the story going.
Who is Uta in 'One Piece Film: Red'? Is she Shanks' daughter'?
Yes, the aspect of the film that begins the plotline in One Piece Film: Red is that Uta is Shanks' daughter. Fans of the series know that he is the chief of the Red Hair Pirates. And he's also one of the Four Emperors who rule over the New World. Plus, he's the one who inspired Monkey to become a pirate.
According to the description given with the movie's trailer, Uta is "the most beloved singer in the world." As of now, not much else is known about her. But her page on the One Piece Fandom says that she and Shanks had a close relationship when she was growing up. When he left her, she was really depressed. That could be when she decided to become a pop star.
Series creator Eiichiro Oda wanted a woman to star in a One Piece movie. Up until now, each of them has been led by men.
For now, there's no U.S. release date for One Piece Film: Red, but considering the time frame for anime films to reach the states, we may not see it until 2023.