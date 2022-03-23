Now that the film Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been released, fans are even more excited for the second season of the anime. In the movie, we meet a student sorcerer named Yuta Okkotsu who enrolls in Jujutsu High to help break the curse of his dead childhood friend essentially haunting him.One of the main differences between the Jujutsu Kaisen anime and movie is the main characters. In the anime, we follow Yuji Itadori after he enrolls in the sorcery high school. But why isn't he in the movie at all and where is Yuta in the anime? If you pay attention, there are some clues that will help you keep tabs on everyone.Why isn't Yuji in 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0'?Yuji most likely doesn't show up in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 because it takes place before we even meet him. Remember that the movie is a prequel to the anime and Yuji makes his first appearance in the first episode of the series. It's here that he repeatedly runs into his future classmate Megumi Fushiguro, who ends up trying to fight off a huge demon at Yuji's former high school.Wanting to help protect his friends, Yuji joins Megumi in the fight and swallows his first Sukuna finger in order to get stronger. Then, Gojo shows up and Yuji enrolls in Jujutsu High.\n\nIn Jujutsu Kaisen 0, even though we do see some well-known characters from the anime like Gojo Satoru, Geto Suguru, and Nanami Kento, everything takes place before any of them meet Yuji.When does 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' take place?Although Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a prequel, it doesn't take place in the distant past. In fact a few of the students we've come to love have prominent roles in the movie. When Yuta enrolls in Jujutsu High, he's got Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, and Panda as classmates. In the anime, these three are in their second year at the school. But in the movie, they are first years.Even though Yuji isn't mentioned in the movie, Yuta is mentioned in the anime. Before the students face off in the Kyoto Sister School Exchange Event, Todo Aoi and Mai Zen'in confront Megumi and Kugisaki Nobara. Todo says that he only showed up for one reason: "To see if these guys are fit to take Okkotsu's place," he said.In this interaction, no one mentions who Yuta is or why he isn't at the exchange event. But, in this moment, Todo is acknowledging how powerful Yuta is and fans who have seen the movie are looking forward to seeing how he is introduced to the anime. Panda also mentions that Toge is "softer" when Yuta is around.And when Megumi is introducing the second years to Kugisaki, he mentions that Yuta is overseas at the time and that's why he isn't at the exchange event. But Yuta is the only one of those students he respects. \n\nJujutsu Kaisen 0 is exclusively in theaters but the anime can be streamed on Crunchyroll and HBO Max.