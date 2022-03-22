'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Is in Theaters Now — When Will It Be on Crunchyroll?

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 came out in March 2022 and has already seen a ton of success. According to Anime News Network, the film has earned more than $17.6 million in three days in the U.S. and earned more than three billion yen since it opened in Japan on Dec. 24, 2021.

Since it's done so well in theaters, fans are wondering when it will end up on Crunchyroll. When can you stream Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Here's what we know.