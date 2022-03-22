'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Is in Theaters Now — When Will It Be on Crunchyroll?By Kori Williams
Mar. 22 2022, Published 7:11 p.m. ET
Even though it only has one season out, the anime Jujutsu Kaisen has already released its first movie, Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is actually a prequel to the series that follows Yuta Okkotsu after the death of his childhood friend, Rika Orimoto. In the film, we see Yuta join Jujutsu High as he tries to break the curse Rika has put on him.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 came out in March 2022 and has already seen a ton of success. According to Anime News Network, the film has earned more than $17.6 million in three days in the U.S. and earned more than three billion yen since it opened in Japan on Dec. 24, 2021.
Since it's done so well in theaters, fans are wondering when it will end up on Crunchyroll. When can you stream Jujutsu Kaisen 0? Here's what we know.
When will the movie 'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' be on Crunchyroll?
For now, there's no word on when Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which is exclusively in theaters, will stream on Crunchyroll. But when the movie does begin streaming, its first stop will likely be that platform. Crunchyroll is the company that presented the series to U.S. viewers, so it makes sense for the film to stream there eventually.
Because Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in March 2022 in the States, it may be a few more months before it starts streaming online. Plus, because the movie has been so successful in theaters, it will probably stay there until ticket sales begin to go down.
For right now, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film is only available to view in theaters, but the series Jujutsu Kaisen is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and HBO Max.