'Jujutsu Kaisen 0' Is on Its Way to Theaters — Here's How You Can Preorder Tickets

Luckily, if U.S. fans want to see Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in theaters just a little bit early, they are in luck. Previews of the film will be in theaters on March 16 and 17, two days before the release date. Tickets for those dates are also on sale now, so if you want to see it then, you do have to rush. Waiting too long could mean all the good seats are taken!