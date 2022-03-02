'Fullmetal Alchemist' Is Coming out With Two More Live-Action Movies

The second Fullmetal Alchemist movie is called Fullmetal Alchemist: Final Chapter - The Last Transmutation. It comes out on June 24, 2024 in Japan and shows the final battle in the manga series and Brotherhood anime where Edward faces off against a being called Father.

Luckily for fans, these two movies are bringing back actors from the first live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie. There's currently no release date for the U.S., but these films will be a momentous occasion for the series overall.