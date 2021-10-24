If You're Planning on Bringing People 'Back' From the Dead, You Need an Echo Key

An echo can be considered a memory of someone who has passed in tangible, human form. This happens when someone uses the Echo Key to open the Wellhouse on Keyhouse Manor and speaks the name of someone who has died into it. People can touch and interact with it as long as they stay within the Wellhouse. If they try to leave or are forced out, they will disappear.

The only way for "echoes" to travel freely is by using the Anywhere Key. This key will fit into any building or car lock and create a portal to any other door in the world.

"Echoes" look like the person who was summoned but with a few key differences. Aside from them not typically being able to leave the Wellhouse, they also levitate. But what they look like also depends on where they end up after they die. Souls that end up in hell will come back looking mangled.