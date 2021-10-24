If You're Planning on Bringing People 'Back' From the Dead, You Need an Echo Key

If You're Planning on Bringing People 'Back' From the Dead, You Need an Echo KeyBy Kori Williams
Oct. 24 2021, Published 4:02 p.m. ET
The Netflix series Locke & Key is all about a set of magical keys made generations ago. There's one that allows you to become a ghost, one that allows you to travel anywhere, even one that can fix things that have broken. Even though some of them seem harmless, they can be dangerous if used with malice Now, it's up to the current inhabitants of Keyhouse Manor to make sure they don't end up in the wrong hands.
But one key called the Echo Key doesn't have a straightforward name at first glance like so many of the others. What is an "echo" and what purpose do they serve in the world of Locke & Key? The key has a long history within the manor. Here' what we know.
What is an Echo in 'Locke & Key'?
An echo can be considered a memory of someone who has passed in tangible, human form. This happens when someone uses the Echo Key to open the Wellhouse on Keyhouse Manor and speaks the name of someone who has died into it. People can touch and interact with it as long as they stay within the Wellhouse. If they try to leave or are forced out, they will disappear.
The only way for "echoes" to travel freely is by using the Anywhere Key. This key will fit into any building or car lock and create a portal to any other door in the world.
"Echoes" look like the person who was summoned but with a few key differences. Aside from them not typically being able to leave the Wellhouse, they also levitate. But what they look like also depends on where they end up after they die. Souls that end up in hell will come back looking mangled.
Bringing back an "echo" can be dangerous because they can be possessed by demons. If that's the case, it basically gives that demon freedom in this world. They become even more dangerous if they also have the Anywhere Key. And if they were to get their hands on the other keys, they have tons of possibilities at their fingertips.
What is the Echo Key?
According to the Locke & Key Fandom, the Echo or Echo Key is one of the magical keys found inside Keyhouse Manor. It was created by Benjamin Locke in June 1775. It's used to unlock the Wellhouse house door and once inside, they can say the name of anyone they would like to bring back. Although this will be a representation of who the person was when they passed or how the person who summoned them views them.
When Benjamin made it, he wasn't sure what the key would do. But then, he was asked who he was looking for from the well. When he said the name of his older brother Joshua, his soul appeared before him. That scared Benjamin and he ran off.
Since then, a few people have tried to use the Echo Key to bring back loved ones. The Fandom says that in Oct. 1927, Chamberlin Locke tried to see the "echo" of his late son John. But it didn't work the way he planned. Like something that would happen in Fullmetal Alchemist, the "echo" looked mangled. This is said to be because John's soul was in hell.
Another family member, Rendell Locke brought his mother back twice. In 1987, he did so to tell her he loved her. Later on, he did so to have her guard Lucas Caravaggio's memories. Ellie Whedon also tried to bring Lucas back.