Three New Animated Movies From the World of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Are Coming
When Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino walked away from the Netflix Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series, many fans of the original animated series were disappointed. Now, in a new deal between Paramount and Nickelodeon, the duo is back again with three new animated movies about three beloved Avatar characters.
What are these three new films about? When will they be released? And will fans be able to stream the films online? Here's what you need to know.
Paramount and Nickelodeon have three new 'Avatar' movies planned.
In February 2021, Konietzko and DiMartino opened Avatar Studios, a division of Nickelodeon Animation designed to create original content set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. Although fans knew the studio would eventually produce Avatar-related projects, no such projects have been announced — until now.
In a new announcement on June 15, 2022, at Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Paramount Pictures told the world they were working on three feature-length animated films. These films would feature characters from the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series and sequel series, The Legend of Korra, per Variety.
Plot details of the three films are currently unknown, but Avatar alum Lauren Montgomery will direct the first picture, with Konietzko and DiMartino as executive producers. Avatar Studios head Steve Ahn will serve as the Head of Story, as confirmed by Nickelodeon Animation Vice President Jason McConnell on Twitter.
The outlet Avatar News alleges that the three films will revolve around fan-favorite characters: Avatar Kyoshi, Prince (and later Fire Lord) Zuko, and Avatar Korra. A press teaser was also shown at the 2022 Annecy International Animation Film Festival. Although the footage is not available to the public currently, Avatar News says a visual of General Fong’s Earth Kingdom fortress from Book 2: Episode 1 of the original series appeared onscreen with the phrase "the Avatar returns."
What are the films' release dates?
According to Avatar News, because animation is already underway for the three standalone films, the first, which is allegedly about Avatar Kyoshi, could be in theaters and online as soon as 2024. The second film could tentatively be released in 2025, with the third film in 2026.
Will the new 'Avatar' movies be available for streaming, and where?
Due to the deal between Nickelodeon Animation and Paramount Pictures, in all likelihood, the films will be released in theaters and on Paramount Plus. For those who were hoping Netflix would also carry the animated films, due to the nature of the Netflix live-action deal with Nickelodeon, it might be likely Netflix will eventually carry the animated films too.
Until then, fans can look forward to the Netflix live action Avatar series, which has reportedly finished filming the first season, or check out the original animated series.