What Happened to 'Deadliest Catch' Captain Keith Colburn's Fishing Vessel, the Wizard? Season 20 started off with a literal bang when a fire broke out on the Wizard in the first episode. By Sheridan Singleton Published Aug. 7 2024, 4:31 p.m. ET

As one of Discovery's most action-packed reality series, Deadliest Catch has captivated audiences since it first premiered in April 2005. Now in its 20th Season, Deadliest Catch fans have grown accustomed to the various fishing vessels on the show throughout the years, as well as those who captain them. Deadliest Catch follows the fishermen who brave the elements in order to ensure their livelihoods and procure tasty seafood. These fishing vessels and those who captain them face a lot of danger.

There are a few captains that have been on the series for the majority of its existence. Captain Sig Hansen, who is at the helm of the Northwestern fishing vessel, has been a figure in the series since it first premiered, for example. There is another captain who has been a constant presence on the show since its third season, and that man is Captain Keith Colburn. Keith is the captain of the Wizard fishing vessel and has certainly faced a lot in it. Here's what has happened to his vessel.

What happened to 'Deadliest Catch' Captain Keith Colburn's fishing vessel, the Wizard?

Since Season 3, Captain Keith Colburn's fishing vessel, the Wizard, is still very much in operation and is also the current owner of the vessel. According to Captain Keith's website, the vessel was purchased by him and his wife in 2005 after having worked on and operated it since he joined its crew in 1988. The site also says that prior to the purchase, "the fleet downsized in 2005 from 250 crabbers to 80 under a new Individual Fishing Quota (IFQ) system," so they purchased it at a small loss.

A fire on the F/V Wizard nearly took a deckhand's life, who also happens to be the son of Captain Keith Colburn's best friend.

Season 20 started off with a literal bang when a fire broke out on the Wizard in the first episode. The fire started below the deck and Captain Keith immediately began checking to see if there was anyone down there. They discovered that deckhand Tyler Gateman was screaming from the direction of the fire. A quick recovery effort began, and Tyler was pulled out without serious injury. Captain Keith had an emotional moment once things calmed down, as he was scared he almost lost the son of his best friend.

