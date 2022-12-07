Cristiano Ronaldo Has an Impressive Net Worth

In 2016, Forbes magazine rated Cristiano Ronaldo as the highest-paid athlete in the world. And his wealth only seems to have grown since then.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cristiano boasts a net worth of $500 million. Yep, you read that right. Aside from his specific salaries when playing for club and country, the famed international footballer has no shortage of revenue streams helping him attain such a substantial net worth.