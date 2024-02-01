Crystal Kung Minkoff Credits Former Foe Annemarie Wiley for Helping With Her Health Scare

On a show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a pair of women can be besties one day and mortal enemies the next. And, while we aren't saying either option is true for Crystal Kung Minkoff and newbie Annemarie Wiley, Crystal’s health scare in the Jan. 31 episode of RHOBH does help bring the ladies closer together.

Before now, Crystal had some choice words for Annemarie, who claimed that her career success “triggered” Crystal. It was a whole thing, and one that RHOBH fans were here for. But now, many just want to know what happened to Crystal on RHOBH and whether or not her health issues persisted once filming ended for Season 13.

What happened to Crystal on ‘RHOBH’?

While on the girls’ trip to Spain in Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Crystal experiences some health issues that cause her to seek medical help. But not before Annemarie assists her and puts aside their differences to ensure that her RHOBH co-star and, dare we say eventual friend, is OK. Crystal later explains that hypertension runs in her family, which explains her high blood pressure, nausea, dizziness, and large popped veins she exhibits in the episode.

"My family history has a history of high blood pressure [and] hypertension and it's something that I know that I've struggled with but I didn't realize it could get to this point," Crystal tells producers in the episode. "It was so scary, and although my dad had always told me the signs to watch out for a stroke, some people can't come back."

Although Annemarie makes a comment about a concern for Crystal “stroking out,” Crystal did not, as far as she shared, have a diagnosed stroke. Still, it is possible, given her family’s history, and it explains why she was so adamant about watching for any and all warning signs.

Crystal Kung Minkoff opened up about other health issues before.

This isn't the first time Crystal has been candid about her health. She opened up about her former struggles with an eating disorder on RHOBH before. And in August 2022, Crystal shared with People that she was “okay talking about it on camera, but it was intense.” But that hasn't stopped her from continuously being open about it, if only to bring awareness to others.