Sutton Stracke Says She Didn't Say "Anything Dark" to Crystal — Should 'RHOBH' Fans Trust Her?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 12, Episode 4 of RHOBH.
An explosive fight unfolds in slow motion in Season 12, Episode 4 of RHOBH. The location? Kyle Richards's luxury villa in Palm Springs, Calif. The raison d'être? A previous — but nonetheless concerning — incident involving Sutton Stracke, a coat, and a butt-naked Crystal Kung Minkoff. The outcome? Not great. Here's what went down in Season 12, Episode 4 of RHOBH.
What did Sutton Stracke say to Crystal Kung Minkoff on 'RHOBH'?
In Season 11 of RHOBH, Sutton walked in on Crystal while she was changing her clothes. Crystal dropped to the ground, trying to cover herself. Sutton did exactly what people with an abysmal understanding of how boundaries work would do — and she invited herself in.
Crystal said, "My boundaries were crossed, and I just felt that [my space] was violated."
In a confessional, Sutton asked, "What's creepy and weird about returning the coat to somebody?"
Sutton and Crystal ultimately made peace — and they even started spending time together. Cut to Season 12, Episode 4, which is when things took a turn for the worse once again.
During a makeshift interrogation initiated by Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal claimed that the hotel incident wasn't a singular event. In a bid to defend herself and disprove Garcelle's claims holding that she is trying to set Sutton up, Crystal said, "There was a lot more said prior to that that was very dark."
Sutton now says that she didn't say "anything dark."
Unfortunately for RHOBH fans, the episode doesn't shed light on what words Sutton used in the lead-up to the nudity-related drama. Sutton said, "I'm remaining calm because I know that I didn't say anything that I should be ashamed of or anything 'dark.'"
Garcelle Beauvais previously criticized Sutton for shutting down Crystal during a conversation about race.
Garcelle seems to have adopted a new attitude to the Crystal vs. Sutton drama. In Season 12, Episode 4, she accuses Crystal of strategically trying to pin Sutton down — claiming she didn't cut her sufficient slack in Season 11.
"When you and Sutton had your thing, I felt like no matter what she said — she could've said the sky is blue — you were going to say, 'Are you that girl?' 'Cause I just felt like it was a setup," Garcelle said.
But back in 2021, Garcelle sided with Crystal. "What Sutton was trying to do is share her experience, and I think what happened wrong is that she stepped on Crystal. She should have waited until Crystal was done and then said how she feels," she told Insider at the time. "Her cutting Crystal off made people feel like she was not taking Crystal's experience to heart."
In conclusion, Garcelle is now saying things she didn't say before. Sutton is saying she didn't say anything incriminating. Crystal is saying that Sutton did.
Make sure to tune into new episodes of RHOBH Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo to find out what else they are saying — and the things they aren't.