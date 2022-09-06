'RHOA': Marlo Hampton Was "Vulnerable and Emotional" About Her Nephews During the Reunion (EXCLUSIVE)

Season 14 was filled with many ups and downs, with a lot of drama centered around Marlo. Fans of the franchise called out Marlo for kicking out her nephews, Williams and Michael. And while the last episodes showed Marlo preparing for the return of her nephews to her household, fans are wondering where things stand now.

An insider spoke exclusively with Distractify about the upcoming RHOA reunion and spilled the tea about Marlo and her nephews. Here’s what we know.