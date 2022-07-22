Do Marlo Hampton’s Nephews Still Live With Her After She Kicked Them Out on ‘RHOA’?

While Marlo Hampton has been an on-and-off part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta since Season 4, her recent promotion to a full-time peach holder allowed fans to see more of her life outside of the group.

When Marlo first appeared in Season 14, she opened up about her experiences as a businesswoman and “muntie” (mom/auntie). She coined the phrase when she took custody of her nephews, Michael and William. Despite not having any children of her own, Marlo decided to step in for her oldest sister, who has bipolar depression and schizophrenia.