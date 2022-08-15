The ‘RHOA’ Cast Wrapped Filming the Season 14 Reunion — When Does It Air?
For some fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 14 of the Bravo reality show flew by. After airing new episodes throughout the summer of 2022, the cast is ready to spill all of the season’s tea for the first time since filming wrapped. In August 2022, Andy Cohen teased fans on Instagram by showing small details of the RHOA Season 14 reunion.
Andy shared on social media that the reunion has already been filmed and will include the entire cast and himself as the host. Following his updates, fans are wondering when they'll be able to see the highly-anticipated event.
So, when does the RHOA reunion air? We’ve got the details below!
When is the ‘RHOA’ Season 14 reunion? It will premiere in fall 2022.
The Peach Report Daily was the first to report that the RHOA reunion was filmed in New York City on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. On Thursday, the outlet shared a post with photos from past reunions in anticipation of the Season 14 event. Peach Report also reposted a video of Andy chatting with Sheree Whitfield on the set.
In the clip, Andy asks Sheree how she feels being back on the reunion stage after leaving the series in Season 10. Sheree replies that she was initially nervous, but the “b---hes” made her find her groove during the special. Fans could also hear Kenya Moore in the background as Andy complimented her on her hair.
Following his chat with the RHOA cast, Andy posted a photo of himself posing behind the reunion’s backdrop. The reunion has a tropical theme in honor of the cast’s trip to Jamaica in Season 14.
While Andy didn’t mind giving away the set’s details, he and Bravo’s team have been more discreet about the reunion’s actual date, but we’ve got you covered on when to expect it. According to IMDb, RHOA has 20 episodes in Season 14. So, the season finale should air on Sept. 25, 2022.
As many RHOA fans know, the reunions occur the week after the ending, so the first episode will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The RHOA reunion also typically airs in three parts, meaning the final reunion episode wraps on Oct. 16.
Kandi Burruss’s Season 14 feud with Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield escalates at the ‘RHOA’ reunion.
Season 14 of RHOA had numerous familiar faces getting involved in new feuds. One beef that occurred early in the season was between Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sheree. Although Kandi, Marlo, and Sheree have worked together on the show for years, Marlo and Kandi’s relationship suffered when Marlo gained her peach after being a “friend of” the show since Season 4.
In Season 14, Marlo made multiple digs at Kandi’s personal life, claiming the Grammy winner “dates below her tax bracket” and accused her of financially taking care of her husband, Todd Tucker. While the accusations against Todd’s finances happened during a heated argument between Marlo and Kandi in Jamaica, Kandi said she didn’t know they gossipped about her before the trip.
“I was more surprised by Sheree co-signing everything Marlo was saying. I expect that from Marlo but Sheree?” Kandi shared with Access in August 2022. “I was done when I saw that. I was totally shocked because I haven’t even done anything to Sheree. I don’t even understand where this energy is coming from. It just totally threw me off.”
Kandi said she hasn’t spoken to Marlo since Season 14 aired and is saving all her comments about the situation for the reunion. While she promises to speak her mind in front of her castmates, Kandi, who joined RHOA in 2009, admits she doesn’t enjoy going to the reunions.
“I never look forward to hashing it out with any of them. To be clear, I always hate reunions,” Kandi admitted to Access host Lauren Herbert. “For years, it makes my stomach turn whenever I go into a reunion because I hate arguing with people, and I always know that it’s going to be just complete back and forth.”
Watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Sunday nights on Bravo at 8 p.m. EST.