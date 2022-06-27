'RHOA' Friend Monyetta Shaw Shares Two Children with Her Ex, Ne-Yo

She's linked to the group because of her long-standing friendship with singer, actress, and businesswoman Kandi Burruss. The two first got to know one another when the author/Season 14 "friend" was in a relationship with musician Ne-Yo.

As Kandi shared on the June 26 episode of the hit Bravo franchise, she became friendly with Monyetta when she was dating Ne-Yo, but the two stayed in touch because she has "positive vibes."

Who is Monyetta Shaw? Read on to find out more about her personal life, including her kids with Ne-Yo, and her new husband.