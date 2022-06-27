'RHOA' Friend Monyetta Shaw Shares Two Children with Her Ex, Ne-Yo
The cast line-up on The Real Housewives of Atlanta changed considerably after Season 13 following the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey, and viewers are getting to know a few new additions to the cast.
Longtime "friend" Marlo Hampton finally got a peach on Season 14, but there's a new supporting star on the latest season of the show: Monyetta Shaw.
She's linked to the group because of her long-standing friendship with singer, actress, and businesswoman Kandi Burruss. The two first got to know one another when the author/Season 14 "friend" was in a relationship with musician Ne-Yo.
As Kandi shared on the June 26 episode of the hit Bravo franchise, she became friendly with Monyetta when she was dating Ne-Yo, but the two stayed in touch because she has "positive vibes."
Who is Monyetta Shaw? Read on to find out more about her personal life, including her kids with Ne-Yo, and her new husband.
Who is Monyetta Shaw from 'RHOA'?
The Season 14 addition hails from Louisiana, and she attended Louisiana Tech University. Though many RHOA viewers are meeting her for the first time on the Bravo series, Monyetta is no stranger to reality TV programming.
In 2014, before she began appearing on RHOA, Monyetta starred on the first and only season of the VH1 reality series, Atlanta Exes.
Outside of her TV pursuits, Monyetta is also the founder of The Evan Grace Group, a holding company specializing in the development of brands in publishing, fashion, and entertainment.
As Kandi mentioned on the show, Monyetta is a published author as well. She wrote a motivational memoir, Bigger than Me, and the co-parenting advice book, Keep It Classy: Co-Parenting Strategies for Unstoppable Moms and Devoted Dads.
She also penned the kids books, The Adventures Of Maddie: Meet Maddie and The Chronicles of Nice Guy Maso (and there are coloring book versions of each book, too), which are named after her two kids.
The Season 14 "friend" has two kids with her ex-partner, Ne-Yo.
Monyetta began dating Ne-Yo, who is known for hits like "Closer," "Because of You," "Miss Independent," "So Sick," and "She Knows," in 2009.
In June of 2010, while speaking with Ebony, Ne-Yo confirmed that he was expecting his first child with Monyetta.
Just a few months later, on Nov. 12, 2010, their first daughter together, Madilyn "Maddie" Grace Smith, arrived. Less than a year after that, the two became parents for the second time when their son, Mason Evan Smith, was born on Oct. 9, 2011. The pair reportedly got engaged in the same year that their son was born as well.
After living together, welcoming two children, and getting engaged, Ne-Yo and Monyetta broke up in 2012. Ne-Yo has since married Crystal Renay Smith (née Williams), and they share three kids together as well.
Monyetta has also gotten married since she split up from the singer.
Monyetta Shaw is now married to husband Heath Carter.
About a decade after she parted ways from Ne-Yo, the reality star and mom of two got married to businessman Heath Carter at The Biltmore Ballrooms in Atlanta on Nov. 7, 2021.
Monyetta wore a blush gown for the event, and her now-husband wore a white tuxedo jacket with black pants.
Her pal Kandi was in attendance, as was Kandi's husband Todd Tucker, and her former Xscape bandmate, Tiny Harris. Tiny's husband, T.I. went to the wedding, as did other stars like Nicole Murphy, Eudoxie, and Angela Simmons.
Once Heath and Monyetta wed, they officially blended their families together. Monyetta's two kids were a big part of the nuptials, as was Heath's daughter, GiGi.
You can see Monyetta on RHOA. New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. You can also stream the series on Peacock.