Everything You Need to Know About the 13 Players on 'Deal or No Deal Island' In 'Deal or No Deal Island,' 13 players compete in challenges to secure briefcases, which later become values on the board. By Kelly Corbett Feb. 26 2024, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

Think Deal or No Deal meets Survivor! NBC's long-running game show Deal or No Deal is back with an exciting new spinoff. Hosted by Joe Manganiello and executive produced by Howie Mandel, Deal or No Deal Island transports 13 players to the Banker’s private island where he makes the rules. And we already know that during this new series, the Banker makes one of the contestants the biggest offer he's ever made in Deal or No Deal history.

So how does Deal or No Deal Island work? The briefcases are hidden around the island and worth over $200 million in prize money split between them. Players will have to compete in daring challenges to secure a briefcase, which will later become a value on the board during the nightly “Deal or No Deal" game. The player who snags the highest-value case will gain immunity and get to choose a player to enter the Banker's temple with them.

Meanwhile, the other competitors must fend for their right to stay during a high-stakes game of “Deal or No Deal." If they accept a lower offer than the value in their case, they're eliminated. However, if they make a smart deal and accept an offer higher than their case value, the power is in their hands and they get to select who to eliminate. So, who are these 13 brave competitors? Below, we share everything we know about the Deal or No Deal Island players, including their Instagram handles.

Dawson Addis

Dawson Addis is a realtor from Muskego, Wis. You can follow him on Instagram @dawsonaddis.

Claudia Jordan

Actress, model, and host of Fox Soul's Tea-G-I-F, Claudia Jordan hails from Dallas, Texas. You can follow her on Instagram at @claudiajordan.

Brantzen Wong

Branzten Wong, who works as a professional poker player and vlogger, is from Tustin, Calif. You can follow him on Instagram at @branztenpoker.

Amy McCoy

Amy McCoy is from Oklahoma City, Okla. You can follow her on Instagram at @okcamy_mccoy.

"Boston" Rob Mariano

Survivor alum "Boston" Rob Mariano currently lives in Perdido Keys, Flo. with his wife Amber Mariano, and four daughters. You can follow him on Instagram at @bostonrobmariano.

Miranda Harrison

Miranda Harrison is from Fort Myers, Flo. You can find her on Instagram at @mirandaroseharrison.

Jamil Sipes

Jamil Sipes is from Grand Prairie, Texas. You can follow him on Instagram at @jamilsipes1.

Stephanie Mitchell

Stephanie Mitchell, a medical professional and midwife, is from Gainesville, Ala. You can follow her on Instagram at @doctor_midwife.

Aron Barbell

Aron Barbell is an accountant from Champaign, Ill., who currently lives in Stoughton, Mass. You can follow him on Instagram at @dontcallmeayayron.

Alyssa Klinzing

Alyssa Klinzing, an influencer and former pageant queen, is from Kansas City, MO. You can follow her on Instagram at @alyssaklinzing.

Nick Grasso

Nick Grasso is from Brooklyn, NY. You can follow him on Instagram at @nickyy__g.

Jordan Fowler

Jordan Fowler is from Nashville, Tenn. You can follow her on Instagram at @itsmejofo.

Kim Mattina

