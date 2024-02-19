Home > Television > Reality TV > American Idol 'American Idol' Star McKenna Breinholt's Secret Connection to "Whiskey Girl" Amy Ross Lopez "Her name was Amy Ross Lopez," McKenna Breinholt recounts of her birth mother. "She was a musician and she had passed away [in 2013]." By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 19 2024, Published 12:21 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 22 premiere of American Idol. Get set to crank up the dial because Season 22 of American Idol is here to knock your socks off! Fans are buzzing with anticipation, and they're already placing their bets on the sensational McKenna Breinholt to snatch the crown.

This 25-year-old musician is not just a talent powerhouse; she's got a backstory that'll tug at your heartstrings. Believe it or not, she's the long-lost daughter of the late Amy Ross Lopez, the famed "Whiskey Girl" singer from Arizona! Keep scrolling to learn more about McKenna and her birth mom's musical journey.

Source: Shoplifter Studios Derrick Ross and Amy Ross Lopez of Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl.

Amy Ross Lopez's long-lost daughter is on Season 22 of 'American Idol.'

Season 22 bursts into action as McKenna Breinholt embraces the spotlight, wielding her vocals and showcasing some serious finesse on a piano. With a breathtaking performance, she unleashes a soulful rendition of "There Was Jesus" by Zach Williams and Dolly Parton, causing jaws to plummet and sending shivers down every judge's spine.

Before she melts the judges' hearts with her voice, McKenna opens up to the iconic judges — Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan — about her musical journey. When they ask if music runs in her family, the Gilbert, Ariz. native reveals that she's actually adopted.

"I found out I was adopted as early as I could understand it," she explains. "My mom struggled for several years trying to get pregnant, and eventually, they decided to go through the adoption process. I have the best family in the world." McKenna continues, "When I was 21, I sat my parents down and told them to tell me any information they had on my birth mom. They told me her name was Amy Ross Lopez. She was a musician, and she had passed away. I just wanted to know where I came from."

Following years of relentless searching, McKenna finally got in contact with her biological family for the first time just this past summer. Katy asks if she's met them in person, to which the American Idol contestant excitedly replies, "No, we're meeting in three weeks. I feel like I've known them my whole life."

As she pours her heart out through song, the cameras take us behind the scenes, where longtime host Ryan Seacrest is orchestrating a surprise of epic proportions — both McKenna's adoptive and birth families are waiting in the wings to cheer her on!

Source: ABC McKenna Breinholt with her adoptive and birth families in Season 22 of 'American Idol.'

After her tear-jerking audition, Katy asks McKenna if she wants to bring her family in for the verdict. With a nod and a smile, McKenna opens the door to find both her families standing there, and the floodgates of emotion burst open. When the trio of legendary judges ask what's got her so choked up, McKenna can barely get the words out: "They're here! My birth family is here!" Cue the tears, the hugs, and the overwhelming love!

If you're keen to stay in the loop with McKenna, here's the scoop! She's been dominating the music scene for over a decade, releasing songs left and right and wowing audiences with her performances. If that's not impressive enough, she's been tearing it up as a soloist for Arizona's own Cinematic Pop since she was 16 years old.

Derrick and Amy Ross Lopez performed as Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl.

When McKenna speaks with the judges, she unveils a pivotal moment in her life: At the age of 21, she discovered the identity of her birth mother. And who might that be? None other than the late Amy Ross Lopez, a gifted singer hailing from Bisbee, Ariz., who passed away in 2013.

Amy's life story, as chronicled in her obituary, paints a vivid picture of a remarkable soul. Born on September 11, 1973, in Billings, Mont., Amy's journey unfolded with tremendous grace. Her formative years within the Tongue River School District in Ranchester, Wyo., were marked by academic excellence and an extraordinary musical prowes.

Source: Shoplifter Studios

In her early 20s, Amy's life took a wonderful turn when she crossed paths with Phoenix native Derrick Ross. United in matrimony, their connection blossomed into a love story for the ages, transcending personal boundaries to forge one of the most beautiful partnerships in both life and music. Together, Amy and Derrick embarked on a musical journey as the folk duo Nowhere Man and a Whiskey Girl, leaving an indelible imprint on the fabric of the music industry.

Toward the end of her life, Amy battled lupus and underwent dialysis for several years. On Oct. 14, 2023, Amy died at the Tucson Medical Center from complications of systemic lupus. She was 40 years old. Less than 24 hours later, the Arizona Daily Star reported that Derrick died by suicide. He was 39 years old.

