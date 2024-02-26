Home > Television > Reality TV > Survivor Boston Rob Holds the Record for Most Appearances on 'Survivor' — When Was He On and Did He Ever Win? Reality TV personality Rob Mariano, aka "Boston Rob," is bringing his competition skills to NBC's new series 'Deal or No Deal Island.' By Kelly Corbett Feb. 26 2024, Published 1:50 p.m. ET Source: Patrick Ecclesine/NBC

There’s no doubt that Rob Mariano, more commonly known as “Boston Rob” is reality TV royalty. The famed TV legend holds the record for most appearances on CBS's long-running competition series Survivor. In fact, Rob spent so much time on Survivor, that he even met his wife Amber Mariano (neé Brkich) during his time as a castaway. Beyond Survivor, Rob's resume is extensive.

Article continues below advertisement

He and Amber competed twice on another CBS staple, The Amazing Race, and also landed their reality TV show, Rob and Amber: Against the Odds, which aired for one season in 2007 on the now-defunct Fox Reality Channel. Rob further expanded his career with a regular segment on CBS's The Early Show called Rob to the Rescue and hosted numerous shows, including ABC's The Split, UPN's The Player, Sci-Fi's Sci-Fi Investigates, and History Channel's Around the World in 80 Ways.

Rob is also a home renovation pro and currently flexes his skills on Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Monty Brinton/NBC Rob Mariano on NBC's new reality TV competition series, 'Deal or No Deal Island'

But as of late, the dad of four has decided to pivot to a new show, Deal or No Deal Island, a spinoff of NBC's Deal or No Deal. While he may not have experience in the high-stakes game of making and taking deals, this latest Deal or No Deal installment hosted by Joe Manganiello, will take place on the Banker's private island where Rob and 12 other contestants will have to compete daring challenges to secure the briefcases that will be used in that night’s game of “Deal or No Deal.”

Article continues below advertisement

Deal or No Deal Island seemingly has some Survivor elements, which will likely give Rob somewhat of an advantage. That said, many folks have been wondering: When exactly was Boston Rob on Survivor? And did he ever win? Here’s what we know.

Source: Instagram / @bostonrobmariano Rob and Amber Mariano with their four daughters Lucia, Carina, Isabetta and Adelina

Article continues below advertisement

Boston Rob was on 'Survivor' a total of six times.

Boston Rob was first on Survivor during Season 4 in 2002. The season was dubbed Survivor: Marquesas. During this time he showed viewers that he didn't just have the physical attributes to succeed in this game, but he was also very strategic. Two years later, Rob returned to the reality TV competition for Season 8, Survivor: All-Stars.

He also competed on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains (Season 20), Survivor: Redemption Island (Season 22), Survivor: Island of the Idols (Season 39), and Survivor: Winners at War (Season 40). Per Rob's website, he spent a total of 188 days competing on Survivor over the years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Has Boston Rob ever won 'Survivor'?

Yes, Boston Rob won Survivor once in 2011. During Season 22, Survivor: Redemption Island, Rob proved himself victorious and earned the title of "Sole Survivor."