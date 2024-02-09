Mitchell Kolinsky From 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Breaks Silence on Life-Threatening Accident (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife. Fox is back on the love train, aiming to play matchmaker for the most swoon-worthy country dwellers with Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife. Inspired by the British show of the same name, the hit dating series invites city girls to swap skyscrapers for hay bales as they court four charming farmers and dive into the wild world of rural romance.

Among our dashing quartet of cowboys, Mitchell Kolinsky is stealing the spotlight with his rugged charm and farming dreams. A first-generation farmer, Mitchell is on a mission to cultivate a love that blossoms alongside his crops. He's not afraid to bare his soul either, even opening up to one of the ladies about a near-death encounter from his past. Keep scrolling for all the known details about this life-threatening accident.

Mitchell opens up about his life-threatening accident in 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

In a poignant moment during the Feb. 8, 2024, episode, Mitchell recounts this life-threatening accident to one of the women. Though he keeps the specifics brief, Mitchell solemnly reflects, "A lot of people take life for granted."

"I almost lost mine in an accident," he reveals. "I was crushed between a mobile home — a double wide — it slipped off the floor joists and crushed me right in half. ... I just felt like I was getting checked by God [in that moment]."

While Mitchell has largely kept silent about this ordeal, it's a relief to learn of his recovery. His survival is nothing short of miraculous, and his resilience in the face of such adversity is truly inspiring. Seeing him embrace life with such deep enthusiasm and optimism as he searches for love is a testament to his strength and determination!

Mitchell was "really excited" for the opportunity to meet new people.

Ahead of the season premiere, Mitchell and his fellow farmers sat down with TV Insider to dish on the show. Mitchell shared that he'd bought his farm the very week filming began — talk about diving headfirst into the deep end, huh?!

But you could practically feel his excitement bubbling over! He told the outlet, "I was really excited for the opportunity to meet eight new girls and then bring five back to live with me because you never get that opportunity in life."

Then he got all sentimental, disclosing details about his upbringing. Mitchell disclosed that his mom was the queen of hospitality, always hosting folks and whipping up tasty treats. Mitchell wanted to do the same for these girls and give them a glimpse into his world to see if they could handle country living.