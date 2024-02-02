Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Meet the Four Farmers on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 Here are the four farmers who are looking for a wife in Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife,' ranging in age from 23 to 42, and living across the U.S. By Melissa Willets Feb. 2 2024, Published 10:59 a.m. ET Source: Fox

On Feb. 1, 2024, we finally get to meet the farmers on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2. The country singles are in search of a wife to build a life with on their farms. So who are they? The guys range in age from 23 to 42 years old and live on land spread out from Colorado to Florida.

Importantly, the farmers have host Jennifer Nettles on their side. During a visit to Today, she said about the men, “They are so kind, and so compassionate, and so sweet. They are just good, good, solid souls.” They all sound like a catch — so let's meet them.

Ty Ferrell

If you want to live in Missouri on a farm, then perhaps Ty is for you! The first farmer on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 is 42 years old, and has a 12-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. Now, he's looking for love and companionship again. Ty explained that the prospect of finding a partner is difficult at this stage of his life.

“It’s hard to find, especially at my age at 42,” he said. “Being a father, there’s a different dynamic of a woman that I’m looking for. There’s just not a lot of ladies that are close to my age, and that really want to share the same experience.”

Mitchell Kolinsky

Perhaps a farm life in Tennessee is more your speed, and if so, meet Mitchell, who is 27. "Everything does happen for a reason, and we’re here today for a reason," he said about why he decided to "trust the process" behind the Fox reality dating show.

Brandon Rogers

Meet Brandon, a 29-year-old potato farmer in Colorado. He believes that Farmer Wants a Wife will prove out whether a potential partner is for him — or not.

"You’re thrown into the fire on these farms, and you get to really see if you enjoy that," he remarked about the concept of the show. "These women really get the experience of what it would be like in the country.”

Nathan Smothers

The fourth and final farmer looking for love this season is Nathan, who is 23 and farms citrus fruits in sunny Florida. He's on the opposite end of the spectrum from Ty, and believes his age also prevents him from finding "the one." “Being 23, there’s a lot of women that are my age that aren’t ready to settle down," he confided. "I want somebody to build a life with at an early age and be a young dad. And that’s hard to find at my age."

Each farmer on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 selects five women to visit their farm.

As Jennifer explains about the process, Ty, Mitchell, Brandon, and Nathan will each choose five women to come and live a farm lifestyle with them in their hometown.