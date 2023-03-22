Home > Television > Reality TV Source: FOX The women of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' The Country Life Ain't for Everyone — Here's Who Went Home on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' By Jennifer Tisdale Mar. 22 2023, Published 6:36 p.m. ET

Fox's latest reality show is a slightly different take on The Bachelor with hints of Yellowstone thrown into the mix. Four self-described farmers (though they all seem to be ranchers) are hoping to find love in a big city way. Instead of looking inward to find out what they might be doing wrong, these cowboys are looking outward to women who are usually geographically unattainable.

That's right, women are flocking to the country from the urban jungles of America to find a slower life and a sweeter husband in Farmer Wants a Wife. Naturally some of the contestants won't vibe with our rugged rodeo chaps. Here's who went home on Farmer Wants a Wife. Hopefully the women were able to hail a cab, not a cow.

Week 2

Source: FOX Allen and Sloan

Landon, Hunter, and Ryan all opted to continue getting to know the women they invited to their respective farms. Only Allen made the difficult decision to send someone home. While awkwardly sitting around a picnic table, Allen chose to eliminate Sloan. "I just don't feel that connection between us," he said. "She didn't do anything wrong. I just didn't feel like we matched up there," said Allen during his confessional. As she was leaving, Sloan wished him good luck on his journey.

For Week 3, everyone is heading to the State Fair of Texas!

The fine folks of Fox 4 out of Dallas/Ft. Worth got a little peek behind the curtain of Farmer Wants a Wife when they joined the cast and crew at the State Fair of Texas, for an episode airing March 22. During the Fox 4 interview, Farmer Wants a Wife host Jennifer Nettles expanded upon the purpose of the show, which is essentially like most dating shows — just a bit more wild, literally. "It is an opportunity for people to get off the dating apps and meet each other, I don't want to say the old-fashioned way, but closer to the old fashioned way," she told the outlet.

Farmer Landon told the outlet that he views this experience as an "opportunity to get to know five lovely ladies," who also decided to come down to the rodeo with him. Is it safe to say this might be their first rodeo? "It's a different world than I'm used to," shared Farmer Allen. "There's been lots of surprises and lots of things I hadn't really accounted for that have happened."

He went on to say, "I guess if I had to put one thing on it, I'm just surprised at how well everybody works together and how everybody is kind of a family."

Source: FOX Farmer Ryan and his ladies

While laughing delightfully, Farmer Hunter told Fox 4 that "It's been an experience, I'll say that. I guess I underestimated how difficult it was going to be. Granted, love is nothing you should take lightly in any situation, but this has definitely been an eye-opening experience."