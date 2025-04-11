You Won’t Believe the Success Rate of Couples Who Met on 'Farmer Wants a Wife' 'Farmer Wants a Wife' flips the script by bringing romance to the farm! By Allison DeGrushe Published April 11 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: Fox

While most reality dating shows are known more for their drama than for lasting love stories, a few break the mold with surprisingly heartwarming results. One such exception is Farmer Wants a Wife! This dating series flips the script on typical reality TV by taking romance out of the city and planting in rural farmland. The concept is simple but compelling: Bachelor farmers invite a group of city women to experience country life, all in the hopes of finding true love.

The series has become a global phenomenon, with versions airing in countries around the world. And unlike many of its flashy counterparts, Farmer Wants a Wife has actually led to a notable number of real relationships. But just how successful has the TV show really been in playing matchmaker? Let's take a closer look at the actual success rate of couples who've met through the Farmer Wants a Wife franchise.

What is the success rate of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' couples?

The popular dating show first hit the small screen in the United Kingdom back in 2001, introducing audiences to a refreshingly grounded take on love and dating. The premise quickly caught on, and it wasn't long before other countries followed suit!

Australia launched its own version in 2007, and the United States joined the trend a year later in 2008. Since then, the show has grown into a global dating phenomenon, with several countries — including Italy, France, Ireland, South Africa, and Greece — putting their own spin on the rural romance series.

Farmer Wants a Wife time!! I can't believe this show has resulted in 200+ marriages, 500+ children, and the FIRST season they brought it to the US it has a 0% success rate. BAHHH. Hoping this season goes better! — Jillian (@JillianWally) February 2, 2024

The international reach is certainly impressive, but not every adaptation has seen the same level of success. Some versions have come and gone with only a handful of meaningful connections to show for it. Still, it's undeniable that Farmer Wants a Wife has led to more than a few heartwarming love stories — and even some happily-ever-afters!

In February 2024, former U.S. host Jennifer Nettles told Today that the Farmer Wants a Wife franchise has led to over 200 marriages and more than 500 children across the globe. And while not every couple made it down the aisle or started a family, the show has sparked countless serious relationships and long-term romances.

In contrast, the U.S. version has seen more modest results. Over its 16 years on air, only two serious relationships have emerged from the American installments, with most couples parting ways after the cameras stopped rolling. Still, fans are holding out hope that the farmers from Season 3 will beat the odds and make it work with their final picks.

Source: Instagram / @sydneyerreraa / @taylorbedell Only two U.S. couples lasted: Mitchell and Sydney, and Nathan and Taylor.

On the other hand, the Australian version has truly flourished! According to a March 2025 report from The Australian Women's Weekly, Australia's edition is widely regarded as one of the franchise's most successful. To date, it has resulted in 11 marriages and 28 children, cementing its reputation as a standout in the Farmer Wants a Wife universe.