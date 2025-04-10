Fans Want to Know: Are Mitchell and Sydney From 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Still Together? Mitchell and Sydney were fan favorites on Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' By Allison DeGrushe Published April 10 2025, 4:57 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sydneyerreraa

It's hard to believe it's been almost a year since the Season 2 finale of Farmer Wants a Wife! So, what better time for a little trip down memory lane to check in and see where the final couples stand today?

Article continues below advertisement

If you recall, in the finale, Ty Ferrell rode off into the sunset single, as he chose not to pursue a relationship with either of his final two ladies. But now, he's not the only one riding solo — Brandon Rodgers and his pick, Grace Girard, disclosed during the reunion special that they'd split up. Luckily, it's not all heartbreak! Nathan Smothers and Taylor Bedell are still keeping the romance alive. As for Mitchell Kolinsky and his final choice, Sydney Errera… are they still together?

Article continues below advertisement

Are Mitchell and Sydney from Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' still together?

As of now, it looks like Farmer Wants a Wife couple Mitchell and Sydney are still together — and totally head over boots in love! In fact, in March 2025, the lovebirds revealed that they are taking the next step in their relationship and moving in together!

"We are getting ready for the big move," Mitchell told Taste of Country. "So excited to say that and be so confident in it, and be on the same page. We've been talking about it, praying about it, and thought about it so much."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the challenge of long-distance — with Sydney based in New Jersey and Mitchell living the country life in Tennessee — the fan-favorite couple made it work like pros. But now? No more plane rides just to get some quality time! Sydney's getting ready to leave the city behind and settle into farm life as the couple prepares to make Mitchell's place their forever home.

Article continues below advertisement

Mitchell's even been putting in some extra work around the farm to make sure Sydney feels right at home, making what he calls "slight improvements." He explained, "Like redoing a closet, or getting ready for the sheep and redoing the fencing." That said, don't expect this city girl to demand a full farmhouse makeover! Sydney's low-maintenance, and she said she just needs a safe barrier for her two sheep and a place to "hang a shirt."

"I definitely spend a lot more time down here [in Tennessee]," she stated. "I don't have many responsibilities, I just have my sheep and my family will help me out with them. I'll fly down here all the time. Tickets are pretty cheap. And we'll spend some time here."

Article continues below advertisement

Mitchell and Sydney aren't in a rush to get married and have kids.

Despite finding true love with each other, Mitchell and Sydney aren't in any hurry to tie the knot or start a family. Instead, they're focused on growing together and soaking up all the sweet moments that come with building a life as a couple. "The pressure to move, get married, children, we see those comments all the time," the 28-year-old farmer confessed. "No timeline like our timeline though, which is God's. We're just wanting everything to be right."