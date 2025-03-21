Two Couples From 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 Are Still Together — Find out Who They Are! Which couples are still going strong after Season 2 concluded? By Jennifer Farrington Published March 21 2025, 9:23 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Viewers were introduced to four farmers in Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife — Brandon Rogers, Mitchell Kolinsky, Nathan Smothers, and Ty Ferrell — each ready to find a wife and make her the woman of their farm. The season premiered in February 2024 and wrapped up in May of the same year.

By the end, Brandon chose Grace Girard, Mitchell selected Sydney Errera, and Nathan went with Taylor BeDell. Unfortunately for Ty, he decided not to choose either Megan Lay or Melody Fernandez. So, which of these couples are still going strong? We've got the scoop!

Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera from 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 2 are still together.

Mitchell and Sydney formed a strong connection in Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife and eventually fell in love. And guess what? They're still together today! Mitchell entered the show as a first-generation farmer from Mount Juliet, Tenn., while Sydney hails from New Jersey.

Before the season even aired, Mitchell knew Sydney was the one. He shared with Southern Living after the reunion, "Before I even met her, I knew she was the one. Because I had 45 women, and they were all like on a little baseball card picture, and just when I saw her, I knew it was going to be her, and it stayed that way the whole time."

Sydney, too, felt an immediate connection, telling the outlet, "I think I really knew when I saw him in person, when he walked through the door. I saw the other guys, and I knew. I was just so interested in him."

Although Mitchell and Sydney have kept their long-distance relationship strong by visiting each other often and going on hunting trips, Sydney is preparing to move to Tennessee to live with Mitchell on his farm full-time — possibly as early as Easter 2025, they revealed to the magazine.

Nathan Smothers and Taylor BeDell from Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' are also still together.

Nathan and Taylor developed a deep connection on Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 and are still going strong over a year later. Nathan, who was the youngest farmer on the show at the time, runs a citrus and cattle farm in Bartow, Fla. His ranch spans 300 acres, with an additional 500 acres for cattle, both of which have been in his family for four generations, according to People.

During the Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 reunion, Taylor expressed her desire to move to Florida. At the time, she was living in Texas, and while it seems she may still be based in Dallas according to her Instagram bio, she makes frequent visits to Nathan in Florida.