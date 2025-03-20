Season 3 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Was Filmed Down South in These States Four farmers, four different farms! By Jennifer Farrington Published March 20 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Fox

The hit FOX reality dating series Farmer Wants a Wife is back for Season 3, which premieres on March 20, 2025. After a long hiatus, the show made its grand return in 2024 with Season 2, following its original debut on The CW in 2008.

This season, four farmers — John Sansone, Jay Woods, Matt Warren, and Colton Hendricks — are on the hunt for a wife who’s ready to embrace farm life. And with four farmers come four different filming locations. Wondering where Season 3 was filmed? We’ve got all the details, plus a fun fact about each farmer you probably didn’t know!

Where was 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Season 3 filmed?

Source: Fox

Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife was filmed in several exciting locations. It kicks off in Alabama for a speed dating event, then moves to Tennessee for a country ball and to Texas for an overnight camping mixer, according to a Fox press release. Finally, the ladies and gents travel to the farmers' home states — Missouri, Alabama, California, and Arkansas — for the full farm experience.

Where do the Season 3 farmers of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' live?

John Sansone is based in St. Louis, Mo., where he runs a 170-acre farm growing soy, corn, and wheat, per People. He has shared multiple times that he was recruited for the show through Instagram DMs. After informing his family about the opportunity, they told him he couldn’t turn it down, so he didn’t.

Source: Fox

Jay Woods operates a 515-acre hay and cattle farm in Florence, Ala., where he’s fully immersed in the hay and cattle business. As for Matt Warren, he is a first-generation avocado and exotic fruit farmer in Morro Bay, Calif. According to People, he owns a 132-acre avocado and exotic fruit farm in Morro Bay, along with a 70-acre farm in Visalia.

Lastly, there is Colton Hendricks who is a cattle rancher and horse trainer based in Mena, Ark. He runs a massive 600-acre cattle farm, making him the largest landowner among this season’s farmers.

Unlike previous seasons, such as Season 2, which was primarily filmed in South Carolina, Season 3 of Farmer Wants a Wife takes romance to multiple states, offering a fresh and diverse setting for these farmers to find themselves some wives.

Here are some surprising facts you didn't know about the Season 3 farmers of 'Farmer Wants a Wife.'

With Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 filming locations now revealed, here are a few fun facts about the farmers you probably didn’t know. These were shared during a sit-down with the Like a Farmer Podcast in March 2025, after the farmers received fresh pairs of Tecovas cowboy boots.

First up, Matt confessed he didn’t grow up on a farm — he actually grew up in the city! But his brother and sister-in-law were into farming, and he ended up adopting the lifestyle too. Jay, on the other hand, wasn't the typical football player. Instead, he described himself as a nerd who loved Legos and was on the math team.

Source: Fox

As for John, he’s a bird-watching enthusiast and even spent some time working on Capitol Hill. He started as an intern for a Missouri senator, later moved on to work as a driver for a Kentucky senator, and eventually decided to go to law school.