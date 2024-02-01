Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' Brings Romance to the Palmetto State Season 2 of the popular reality TV show 'Farmer Wants a Wife' was predominantly shot in South Carolina. Read on to discover further insights! By Allison DeGrushe Feb. 1 2024, Published 2:53 p.m. ET Source: Fox

Get ready for Season 2 of the popular reality series Farmer Wants a Wife, where four charming farmers — Ty Ferrell, Mitchell Kolinsky, Brandon Rogers, and Nathan Smothers — are on the lookout for true love! They'll be playing host to eight city-slicker singles, giving them a taste of that good ol' country life.

Will sparks fly, or will these farmers be left with a field of unharvested hearts? Only time will tell, but before we dive into the romance, let's take a moment to soak in the scenic beauty of the rural backdrop. So, if you're itching to know where Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife was filmed, keep scrolling because we've got the inside scoop.

Source: Fox

Where was Season 2 of 'Farmer Wants a Wife' filmed?

And now, the moment you've all been waiting for: Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife was filmed in none other than the charming fields of South Carolina! Principal photography reportedly kicked off in October 2023 and wrapped up just in time for the premiere. However, with each farmer hosting eight women, filming also ventured into other locations.

For starters, Mitchell Kolinsky, a first-generation farm owner based in Mount Juliet, Tenn., opened the doors of his new farm, complete with a 19th-century cabin nestled among the woods. Originally from Knoxville, Tenn., Mitchell dreams of expanding his land and sharing his journey with his three loyal dogs.

Source: Fox

Ty Ferrell, a 42-year-old single dad from Sikeston, Mo., invites viewers into his 50-acre farm where he tends to horses and ropes cattle as a team roper. Next is Brandon Rogers, a second-generation potato and barley farmer from Center, Colo., who resides in a remote one-stop-light town surrounded by his vast 1,000-acre farmland.

And last but certainly not least, we have Nathan Smothers, a fourth-generation citrus and cattle farmer from Bartow, Fla. He shares his family's legacy on his 300-acre ranch and a sprawling 500-acre cattle property.

'Farmer Wants a Wife' sees several city girls embrace rural living!

Now, we can't forget about the contestants! The ladies looking for love hail from across the United States, spanning cities like Los Angeles and Miami. As they dive headfirst into the rural lifestyle, some might blossom like sunflowers, while others might find themselves doing a quick two-step in a different direction.

Source: Fox