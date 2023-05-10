Home > Television > Reality TV > Farmer Wants a Wife Source: Fox Is ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Getting a Season 2? Here’s What We Think Fans are already dying to know when they can expect to see a fresh set of farmers on 'Farmer Wants a Wife.' Will there be a season 2? By Haylee Thorson May 10 2023, Published 12:32 p.m. ET

Since Mar. 8, farmers Hunter Grayson, Ryan Black, Landon Heaton, and Allen Foster have been searching for the cowgirl who completes them — but their journeys haven’t gone off without a hitch.

From Meghan Baker’s shocking exit (and even more shocking return!) to Landon’s devastating departure during hometown visits, Season 1 has been as drama-fueled as these shows come. Fans are dying to know when they can expect to see a fresh set of four new farmers. Here’s what you need to know about Season 2 of Farmer Wants a Wife.

Is ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ renewed for Season 2?

While Fox has yet to reveal whether the reality series has been renewed or canceled, several signs suggests that viewers may be in for a treat.

As the world’s most successful dating show — the series has produced 180 marriages and 410 children after airing in 32 countries — Farmer Wants a Wife faces limitless potential in the United States. With an influx of individuals leaving city life behind in recent years, the show sheds light on a lifestyle many are seeking for themselves. And the leading farmers of the Fox reality series have taken notice.

“There's a real momentum around young, gentlemanly cowboys, farmers, and ranchers,” Ryan explained to The Tennessean. “Men who lead simple lives and are connected with nature have a greater authenticity about themselves, which is attractive to a new generation of women who — because of social media — may not be finding that elsewhere."

With proven success in over 30 countries, contemporary relevance, and an apparent appeal to a larger demographic than ever before, it would behoove Fox to renew Farmer Wants a Wife for a second season. However, only time will tell if four new farmers will grace our screens again.

How to apply for ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Season 2.

Potential contestants cannot apply for the show without Fox officially renewing Farmer Wants a Wife for a second season. However, if the network greenlights the rural reality series for Season 2, Fox’s casting page should contain all the information you’ll need to try your luck. The page also features details on which of your favorite shows are currently searching for new talent, so be sure to frequently check if there’s another series you are set on starring in.